BNB Market Cap Achieves $46.15 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $308.57 or 0.00713401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $46.15 billion and $829.23 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,547,232 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,547,276.86869615. The last known price of BNB is 311.16432442 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2040 active market(s) with $837,717,024.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

