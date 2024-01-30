Boeing (BA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $217.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Boeing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.