Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Booking by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,300.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,553.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,399.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,159.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,331.23 and a 1 year high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

