Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

NYSE BAH opened at $144.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,444,000 after buying an additional 1,006,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,987,000 after buying an additional 934,056 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

