Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,774,667 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $224,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.