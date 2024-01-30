BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.21, a PEG ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.60. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $23,020,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,532,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

