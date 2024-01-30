Boyd Gaming (BYD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.
Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62.
Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
