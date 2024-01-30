Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st.
Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
