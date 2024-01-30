Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bright Green by 5,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bright Green during the second quarter worth $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Green in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Green in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Bright Green Stock Down 8.0 %

BGXX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 236,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Bright Green has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Bright Green Company Profile

Bright Green ( NASDAQ:BGXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

