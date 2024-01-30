Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,236. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

