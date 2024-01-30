Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $1,217.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,074.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $944.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

