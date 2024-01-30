Brokerages Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Target Price at $68.43

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

RHI stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

