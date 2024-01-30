Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPYPO opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

