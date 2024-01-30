Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:BPYPO opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.