Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Raymond James

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HOM.U has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.90.

Shares of HOM.U traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.85. 22,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.99 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 4,200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,342.78. In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,407,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Martin Oberste bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. Insiders purchased a total of 529,200 shares of company stock worth $5,473,943 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

