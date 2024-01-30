Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.17

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.17 and last traded at $177.97, with a volume of 62227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.38.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

