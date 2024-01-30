Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMBL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,148. Bumble has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bumble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Bumble by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bumble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

