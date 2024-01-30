Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) PT Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,721. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $988.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,809,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,793,833.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $116,598. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 95,891 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after purchasing an additional 202,612 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 105,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,051 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

