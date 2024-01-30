Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) PT Raised to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.
Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:BY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,721. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $988.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $77,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,809,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,793,833.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,015 shares of company stock valued at $116,598. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Byline Bancorp Company Profile
Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.
