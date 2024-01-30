Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $661.00

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 661 ($8.40) and last traded at GBX 660.50 ($8.40), with a volume of 451214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.28).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 587.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 529.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,616.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bytes Technology Group

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Mike Phillips sold 54,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.90), for a total transaction of £293,621.82 ($373,279.71). In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Mike Phillips sold 54,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 543 ($6.90), for a total transaction of £293,621.82 ($373,279.71). Also, insider Neil Murphy purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £299,700 ($381,006.86). Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bytes Technology Group

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

