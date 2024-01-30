Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.