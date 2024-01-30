Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$170.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.33.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTC.A. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$177.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$172.00 to C$167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$147.92 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$131.46 and a 52 week high of C$189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$150.46.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
