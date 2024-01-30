Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

EVE Trading Down 0.3 %

EVEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVE Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in EVE in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in EVE in the second quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in EVE in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EVE in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

