Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.
EVE Trading Down 0.3 %
EVEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. EVE has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.05.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EVE
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.