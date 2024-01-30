Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a reduce rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

COF opened at $138.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,647 shares of company stock worth $11,690,618 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,863,000 after buying an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.