Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Cardlytics Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 551,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $314.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $443,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,283. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 664.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 399,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

