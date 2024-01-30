CashBackPro Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $735.00 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00016653 BTC on major exchanges. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $735.00 million and $1.85 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,173.75 or 0.99778559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010974 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00195580 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003390 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 6.67806039 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,243,924.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars.

