Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cazoo Group Price Performance

Shares of Cazoo Group stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $632.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cazoo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 10,761.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,351,705 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 962,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cazoo Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 625.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

