CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 4.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $231.81.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

