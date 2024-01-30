Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Celestica also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.67-0.77 EPS.

Celestica Trading Up 4.8 %

CLS stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 797,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

