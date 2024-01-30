Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Up to $32.55

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.55, but opened at $34.49. Celestica shares last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 922,856 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Get Celestica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Celestica

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,832,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 50.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,918 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $41,565,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,939,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,360,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.