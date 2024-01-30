Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,315,900 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 2,052,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,654.2 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.7 %

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

