Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Central Valley Community Bancorp

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.