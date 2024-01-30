Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

CERE stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $424,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ramiro Sanchez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $424,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,561,427.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,762.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,698 shares of company stock worth $3,895,133. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.