ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $28.38

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.38, but opened at $27.57. ChampionX shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 82,590 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after acquiring an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after buying an additional 1,193,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

