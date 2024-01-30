Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.50.

GTLS opened at $119.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.22, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.77. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

