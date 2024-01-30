Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 91,483 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.43. 174,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.32 and its 200 day moving average is $408.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $315.02 and a one year high of $458.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

