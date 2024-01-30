Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSH.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.50 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$8.10 and a 12 month high of C$12.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,050.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

