Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LNG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.62. The stock had a trading volume of 366,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.