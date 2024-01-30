Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

CPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CPK opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.63. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.