Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 3.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $281.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

