Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Chevron were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.87. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $281.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

