China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in January

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,886,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 32,467,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Hongqiao Group Price Performance
CHHQF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.
About China Hongqiao Group
