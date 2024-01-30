China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Down 11.0% in January

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,886,200 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 32,467,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

CHHQF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

About China Hongqiao Group

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

