Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $9,522,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 29.1% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,076,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $602.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.42. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.