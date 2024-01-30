Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 171,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 186,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 1,489,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,945,117. The company has a market cap of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.