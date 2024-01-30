Citigroup Cuts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $41.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.18.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

