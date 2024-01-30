Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 24,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

