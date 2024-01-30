Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.72

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 6391882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.