Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 10,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.
Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.