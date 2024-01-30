Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 10,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

