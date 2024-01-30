Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 8.78%.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 6,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.