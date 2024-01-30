Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 6,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

