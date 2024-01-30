City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Charles W. Fairchilds Sells 600 Shares

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $213,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

City Stock Performance

Shares of CHCO traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $107.75. 16,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,895. City Holding has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 33.31%. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of City

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in City by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after buying an additional 97,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of City by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of City by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCO. Stephens increased their target price on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on CHCO

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.