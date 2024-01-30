Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $326.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $326.66. The company has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.