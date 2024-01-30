Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Clear Secure Trading Up 2.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $68,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,019.50 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

